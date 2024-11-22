This Saturday, November 23rd, we’ll bring you live updates from not one, but two massive hurling clashes in the AIB Leinster Club Hurling Championship Semi-Finals.

At 1:30 PM, we’ll be jumping back and forth between:

Abhainn Dalla vs. St. Lachtain’s in the Junior Championship at Bray Emmetts GAA.

Borris-in-Ossory vs. Lisdowney in the Intermediate Championship at Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Our live coverage will keep you updated on every key moment from both games as the teams fight for their places in their respective finals.

Live commentary of Abhainn Dalla vs. St. Lachtain’s is brought to you with thanks to The Family Run Farrell’s Bar Freshford, proud sponsors of St. Lachtain’s GAA.

Coverage of Borris-in-Ossory vs. Lisdowney is brought to you with thanks to Proficient Engineering Ltd, Gathabawn, Co. Kilkenny, proudly sponsoring Lisdowney GAA. Visit proficienteng.ie for more information.

Make sure to tune in and follow all the drama as these teams aim for Leinster glory!