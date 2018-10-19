LISTEN: Two Carlow girls to receive National Bravery Award for outstanding courage today

Two Carlow children who saved the life of a little boy last year say they didn’t think twice about going into the water to help him.

Krista Valteris who was 11, and Keisha Moloney who was 12, saved the drowning boy from a pond in a quarry near Graigeowen in Tullow on the 30th of August 2017.

The six-year-old had apparently gone swimming with two other boys and gotten into difficulty.

Krista says he was completely submerged by the time she managed to get to him in the water, but she’s told KCLR News she knew what she was doing.

Her friend Keisha then used CPR to revive him when they pulled him from the water.

Both girls will be honoured for outstanding courage at the National Bravery Awards in Dublin this afternoon.

Listen to their interview with KCLR’s MaryAnn Vaughan here: