Little dog sneaks up three flights of stairs in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny to visit staff and patients
MaryAnn Vaughan 2 days ago
Patients and staff on a third-storey ward in St Luke’s Hospital had a rather unusual visitor today – one of the four-legged variety.

A little dog that appears to be a Maltese Bichon Cross made his way into the local hospital and up three flights of stairs this morning.

Staff of Surgical 3 have told KCLR was was being well looked after but has now been reunited with his rightful owner.

