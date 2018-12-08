KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Little dog sneaks up three flights of stairs in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny to visit staff and patients
Patients and staff on a third-storey ward in St Luke’s Hospital had a rather unusual visitor today – one of the four-legged variety.
A little dog that appears to be a Maltese Bichon Cross made his way into the local hospital and up three flights of stairs this morning.
Staff of Surgical 3 have told KCLR was was being well looked after but has now been reunited with his rightful owner.