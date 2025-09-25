The weekend’s hurling quarter final action continues with O’Loughlin Gaels taking on Clara at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Throw-in is at 4.00pm on Sunday, September 28th with live commentary on our Kilkenny frequencies.

With thanks to Steel & Roofing Systems, Kilkenny – your leading structural steelwork, roofing, and cladding contractor in Ireland. Visit steelandroofingsystems.ie.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.