It’s knockout rugby under the lights at the Aviva this Friday as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final. With a place in the semi-final on the line, expect a high-stakes clash full of intensity, precision, and physicality.

Leinster will look to draw on their big-game experience, while Glasgow aim to upset the odds and make a statement on European rugby’s biggest stage. Kick-off is at 8:00 PM.

Catch all the action live on full frequency.

Note: Commentary is available via the player below, and in the KCLR app. This is a free service. You will never be asked for payment details to access our live commentaries.

