Live streaming of Carlow county council meetings must be made available to the public

“It’s time Carlow county council moves with the times and welcomes modern technology.”

That’s according to two local councillors who are calling on the local authority to reintroduce the live streaming of county council meetings.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace and Labour’s Will Patton believe online streaming of meetings would increase transparency and public participation in council affairs.

Council meetings had been streamed online for a period during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr Will Patton said that a move to reintroduce streaming would be good for democracy.