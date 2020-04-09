Local artists being sought for “Artworks” exhibition later this year in Carlow

Local artists are being sought out for an upcoming exhibition.

Visual Carlow have partnered with Carlow Arts festival for ARTWORKS which will take place later this year.

Pieces can be submitted until April 17th, and all artists selected will be paid.

Jo Mangan is Director of Carlow Arts Festival, which will not be going ahead this year.

She says it is more important than ever to produce art that inspires us.

“We turn to artists in our time of need and those of us that are at home are looking at films or we are engaging in dance classes or reading books or listening to music, all of the things that are provided by the people who work in the arts who’s livelihoods have been completely decimated”.

“I think what we’d like to get across to some of the people who are interested in applying to the exhibition this year is to inspire, to inspire yourself in the making and to inspire us here”.