Local bishop calls for ban on church services in Carlow and Kilkenny to be reconsidered

A local bishop is calling for the restrictions on religious gatherings to be re-examined as soon as Level 5 ends.

If we move back to Level 3 locally in December, once the current restrictions are expected to end, it would see the ban on indoor Mass remain in place.

Denis Nulty is the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin.

He says the importance of bringing parishioners into church can’t be overlooked;

“I wonder where we will be at the end of Level 5, do we return to Level 4 or maybe Level 3? Even at Level 3 we still won’t have masses” he told KCLR. “That complete ban on church services needs re-examining, because I heard people during the week talking about gyms and how important gyms are for mental health. Churches, and religious services, are noted by all as being vital for health and the safeguarding of people, keeping them sane through difficult times.”