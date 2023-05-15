KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Local businesswoman says she won’t be paying her electricity bill after it quadrupled

The bill was €1,400 for a two month period

Tip Top Toes (Tip Top Toes Facebook Page)

“I won’t be paying it”.

That’s according to a local businesswoman who received a €1,400 electricity bill.

Ethel Murphy Corr, who owns Tip Top Toes in Carlow and Kilkenny, said her previous bills are normally €302.

The bill covered the period between Feb 18th to April 28th.

“Everyone’s telling me, you’re mad, you’re mad, but like I’m going to cancel the direct debit, I’m not allowing them to take €1400 out of my account, I’m going to cancel the direct debit and I’m just going to pay what I like what my bill was this time last year, said Ethel.

