A Local TD has invited members of the public in Carlow and Kilkenny to participate in a survey on parental attitudes towards children and the digital world.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Peter “Chap” Cleere made the call as Fianna Fail launched the “parenting in the digital age” survey, which can be accessed online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Cleere said that the internet age has brought enormous good to young people’s lives, but there were also serious risks involved.

“It’s a complicated issue, issues like phones in bedrooms, the ages of phones acceptable, 13 seems to be the consensus in terms of when its acceptable for children to have a phone.”

He continued by noting that “in a lot of cases kids are 9 years of age when they are getting a phone, its just to have that conversation around the usage of it and how it can impact, so I mean on balance, having a smartphone, it can be hugely beneficial, but I suppose we need to be mindful and aware of the risky dimensions, if that makes sense.”

The survey can be accessed at https://www.fiannafail.ie/parenting