Covid-19 outbreak in local residential care home was ‘well managed’

A coronavirus outbreak at a local residential care setting was managed well.

That’s according to the Chief Officer with HSE South East Community Healthcare who confirmed to KCLR Live today that there had been one such incident in Carlow – Kilkenny.

Kate Killeen White says it is being dealt with properly.

Meanwhile, she also says testing in the community and in nursing homes around the two counties is continuing.

She says thousands of locals have already undergone testing for the virus.