Furey Smyth’s EUROSPAR Castlecomer has been recognised with a prestigious EUROSPAR Customer First Programme Award, celebrating their outstanding commitment to community-focused retailing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EUROSPAR Customer First Programme is a benchmark for operational excellence across the EUROSPAR network. These awards are among the most respected in the grocery retail sector, and Furey Smyth’s EUROSPAR Castlecomer is proud to be a 2025 recipient.

Speaking to KCLR news Peter Dwan, EUROSPAR Sales Director, said: “EUROSPAR retailers consistently strive for excellence in every aspect of their service—both to their customers and the communities they serve. Meeting the high standards of the Customer First Programme demonstrates their leadership in the retail industry and their dedication to exceeding customer expectations. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on this well-deserved recognition.”