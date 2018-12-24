Local church leaders remember the homeless in their Christmas messages

Church leaders locally are asking you to remember the homeless this Christmas.

In his Christmas message Catholic Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell says that ‘Today, it is surely not an impossible dream to hope that no person, particularly no child, in this country would be left homeless or go to bed hungry.’

Meanwhile Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty says too many young people and children are without somewhere to call home.

Bishop Nulty is full of praise for volunteer community and charity groups who’s selfless work embodies the Christmas spirt of goodwill