Local civilians become soldiers today as Passing Out Parade takes place in Kilkenny

A group of local men and women will be transforming from civilians to soldiers today.

The passing out parade for the 150th Recruit Platoon is taking place just before noon at James Stephens Army Barracks in Kilkenny City.

It marks the culmination of 15 weeks intensive training and they’ll now be promoted to the rank of Private.

Today’s event will be attended by family and friends, as well as dignitaries and representatives from Army Units around the country.

Recruit Shane Feehan is also one of Kilkenny’s Under-21 hurlers.

Speaking to KCLR he says his involvement at that sporting level was certainly helpful during training.