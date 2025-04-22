A number of local communities are among the regional winners of the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition

Gold, Silver, Bronze and Endeavour awards for the South East have been announced.

Inistioge and Leighlinbridge each won Gold, and were overall county winners for Kilkenny & Carlow respectively in the 2024 South East Tidy Towns competition.

And several others were also recognised for their efforts last year including Tullahought who got a Silver medal and were highly commended for their pollinator plan.

A Bronze medal was awarded to Carlow town and also to Clonegal which was highly commended too.

Ballon was commended for it’s efforts and Endeavour Awards were announced for Coan in Kilkenny and Old Leighlin in Carlow.