Local councillor calling for cut in charges for next years school bus tickets

A local councillor is calling for a cut in the charges for next year’s school bus tickets.

Applications are open for next September’s school bus tickets with the deadline coming on the 24th of April – you can apply on www.buseireann.ie

Schools have been closed now for the last month and Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says families should be getting money off next year’s ticket for the time that the schools are closed:

“It should be taken into account and the Department should be instructing Bus Eireann to take it into account that we haven’t had a school system now since march this year so the bus tickets that have been paid for should be credited to the families and it should be taken against next years application for their bus tickets and there should be a credit issued to people that haven’t been able to use the facility.