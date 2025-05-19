A local Councillor has raised fresh concerns over the poor condition of the R726 in Carlow, calling for urgent upgrades to the road surface.

Works by Uisce Éireann in recent months have further delayed much-needed improvements.

A meeting is set to take place today (Monday) to discuss possible solutions and establish a timeline for repair works to move forward.

Councillor John Pender has emphasised the importance of prioritising resurfacing.

Speaking to KCLR News, he said that the council had been hesitant to address the issue in the past, but now work is essential.

“There are plans by Irish Water to lay a further pipeline along there, so they didn’t want to be digging up the road and then have to be doing it again”, he began, though he then noted that “unfortunately now the road has become so bad, that works are going to have to be done”.

Quoting the engineer present at a recent meeting on the subject, he said that works would have to commence on the road in the short term, due to its present hazardous condition, and “especially this road, because its a very very heavy traffic, regional road.”