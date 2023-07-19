Local Councillor says we’re sitting on a sewage time bomb in Leighlinbridge

We are sitting on a sewage time bomb – according to a Carlow Councillor.

Michael Doran says sewage is running down the street in Leighlinbridge on a weekly basis as heavy rainfall overwhelms the storm drains.

Met Eireann says we are already getting more rain and more extreme flooding events due to Climate Change and that it will only get worse in the future.

Councillor Doran says our sewerage systems need to be overhauled to stop them overflowing onto our streets and into our rivers:

“There has to be something done on a national level really about this with Irish water and indeed the council. The council is responsible for surface water, where it’s Irish water, that is responsible for the sewerage systems. But these combined sewer systems that are all over the country, they are really like a time bomb going off, they have to be sorted out.”