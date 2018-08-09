Kilkenny Green Party councillor sceptical about Government’s Sláintecare plans

One Kilkenny councillor is sceptical about the Government’s Sláintecare plans.

The ten year plan was unveiled by the Health Minister yesterday.

Green Party councillor Malcolm Noonan says he expects it will be a difficult transition to achieve things like Universal GP care.

In speaking to KCLR on Wednesday evening, Councillor Noonan added that political agendas come and go but the real problem will be resourcing and implementing the plan on the front lines.