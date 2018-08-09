Kilkenny Green Party councillor sceptical about Government's Sláintecare plans
Edwina Grace 1 hour ago
The Green Party's Malcolm Noonan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
One Kilkenny councillor is sceptical about the Government’s Sláintecare plans.

The ten year plan was unveiled by the Health Minister yesterday.

Green Party councillor Malcolm Noonan says he expects it will be a difficult transition to achieve things like Universal GP care.

In speaking to KCLR on Wednesday evening, Councillor Noonan added that political agendas come and go but the real problem will be resourcing and implementing the plan on the front lines.

