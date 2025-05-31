Irish Water and Waterford Airport were top of the agenda at a meeting of TDs and local Councillors with Tánaiste Simon Harris this week at government buildings.

Councillors raised serious concerns about ongoing water outages across the Southeast, calling the situation unacceptable in 2025.

They also pushed for urgent investment in Waterford Airport, where a planned runway extension has strong local backing.

While no funding promises were made, the Tánaiste said he’d take the feedback on board ahead of the next review of the National Development Plan.

Speaking to KCLR News Cllr. Pat Dunphy said councillors will push on these issues and more until they see progress.

“Proof of the pudding is in the detail, we’ll have to see what happens and keep going on about it, it’s not going to go away, and we’re not going to let it go away on our end of it.”

“I know there’s five councillors in the electoral area, and we’re very very strong and totally united on this, and that’s the way we’ll stay until we get it over the line.”