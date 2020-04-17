Local creche owner calls for government support

A local creche owner says the childcare sector needs more government support during this crisis.

Alison Farrell runs the ‘Play and Learn Preschool and Afterschool’ in Carlow.

Her business is currently closed due to Covid restrictions.

She says the government’s “bail-out” is not sufficient enough for many childcare facilities to reopen in September.

“They can’t pay their rent, their bills and overheads. They can’t pay staff. I know of a number of facilitators who are letting parents know..that they won’t be there in September anymore. They just can’t” Alison told KCLR.