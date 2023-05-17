Local doctor urges people across Carlow and Kilkenny to keep up to date with their Covid jabs

A local Doctor is urging people to keep up to date with their Covid jabs.

Locals that are over 70 or 12 and over with a weak immune system are being called to get a spring booster vaccine.

The vaccination centres are open in Carlow at St. Dympnas and in the Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny.

And you can be vaccinated at various GP Practices and Pharmacies for the virus.

Local GP Justin Kwong says Covid 19 is still circulating and is mostly being kept at bay by the vaccine.