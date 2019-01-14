Local farmers growing more concerned about potential ‘no-deal’ Brexit

Kilkenny IFA says a fund has to be put aside by the government to “dig Irish agriculture out of the hole” it’ll find itself in, if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

James Murphy was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s UK Parliament vote on whether or not to accept Theresa May’s deal.

He says the whole debacle is causing increasing concern for farmers.

And he’s told KCLR News there’s no such thing as a good deal but the one being offered is workable.

Meanwhile new reassurances on the border backstop are expected to be outlined by the EU Commission today ahead of tomorrows vote.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May will also warn her party today that failing to deliver Brexit is now a more likely outcome than the UK leaving the EU without a deal.