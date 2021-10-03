Local food producers from across Carlow and Kilkenny taste success at this year’s Blas na hÉireann

Local food producers from across Carlow and Kilkenny were very successful in this year’s Blas na hÉireann competition which took place last night.

The full list of winners for Kilkenny and Carlow are:

Kilkenny winners:

1. Arán Bakery & Bistro – Gold, Silver & Best in County

2. Callan Bacon – Bronze

3. Goatsbridge fish processors ltd – Silver & Bronze

4. Highbank Orchards – Silver & Chef’s Larder

5. Natures Oils & Sauces – Silver & Bronze

6. TCF Foods Ltd trading as Lisduggan Farm Foods – Bronze

7. The Kilkenny Food Company – Gold

Carlow winners:

1. The Bolton Family – Gold

2. Jump Juice – Bronze

3. Seerys Ltd / Heatherfield – Silver & Bronze

4. Sunshine Juice Ltd Gold, Silver, Bronze and Best in County