Local Gardaí are urging us to lock away our valuable machinery

Kilkenny and Carlow Gardaí are asking us to lock away any valuable machinery left lying around the house.

Many thefts from homes at this time of the year are things like lawnmowers, shredders, power washers, and bicycles.

Garda Brian Wilkinson says even when they’re locked away, secure them together to make them harder to take:

“It’s also a good idea if people could further secure these items within the garage or shed by individually chaining them or indeed intertwining them. It makes it that much more difficult for potential burglarers to take them. If they are chained together, harder to lift, harder to remove, harder to take away.”