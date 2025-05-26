Local Gardaí have issued a reminder to road users to always be vigilant when they travel, after another tragic weekend on Irish roads.

Four women were killed over the weekend, in separate crashes in Clare, Meath, Wexford and Tyrone.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pedestrian in her 20s has passed away after being seriously injured in a collision with a car near Enniscorthy on Saturday. It happened in Curraghgraigue at approximately 3 o’clock.

The driver, a man in his 20s, received medical assessment at the scene.

Another pedestrian in her 60s was killed in Ashbourne on Saturday evening. She was knocked down by a car at around 7pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Tulla, Co. Clare, a cyclist in her 70s died following a collision with a tractor at 12:45 on Saturday afternoon.

An 82-year-old woman has also died following a two-vehicle collision outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to KCLR News, Superintendent Anthony Farrell, of Carlow Garda Station had more.

“This is a reminder to people to be careful on the roads in Co. Kilkenny and Co. Carlow, we think about families and communities affected by this devastating news, please drive carefully, wear your safety belt, put away the phone, and never ever drink and drive.”