Local Gardai to line the streets at midday to remember Detective Garda Horkan

A minutes silence will take place at every Garda Stations across the country today at midday to remember Detective Garda Colm Horkan who lost his life on Wednesday. The minute silence will be led by the ringing of the Peace Bell by President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain.

Gardai in Kilkenny will line Dominic street to honour and remember Detective Colm Horkan, closing off Dominic Street from midday until 12.30. While Gardai in Carlow will line the street outside their station on Greenbanks road which will be closed off to traffic from 11.40am until 12.20 today.

Detective Garda Horkan’s State funeral mass will take place at St James’ Church in Charlestown at noon, which will be live streamed by An Garda Siochana, and his remains will be brought to the nearby cemetery for burial.