Local Gardaí will be out in force to tackle speeding motorists on National Slowdown Day

Operation Slowdown is in effect across Carlow – Kilkenny.

Local Gardaí will be out on the roads for the next 24 hours and they’re on the lookout for speeding drivers.

Local deaths rates across the two counties have not decreased during the lockdown despite the fact that there’s less traffic on the road.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell says there’s a lot more traffic on the roads now that the country is starting to reopen so we need to take even more care.