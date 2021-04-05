Local Gardai will be out in force today to monitor Bank Holiday Monday activity

Gardaí will continue to be out in force on local roads this Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s part of their ‘Operation Lifesaver’ campaign, which has already seen five arrests across Kilkenny and Carlow for drink and drug driving.

Since their campaign began on Friday night, Gardaí have also spotted local motorists driving without a seatbelt and with phones in hand.

Paul Donohoe, the Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny, says they’ll be looking for similar offences today- as well as breaches of travel restrictions. ”We are reminding people to stick to the rules and adhere to restrictions and never ever be under the influence when driving.”