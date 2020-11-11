Local GP is not convinced by the HSE’s explanation about the unaccounted flu vaccines

A local GP is not convinced by the HSE’s explanation about the missing doses of the flu vaccine as he believes it doesn’t make sense.

Dr Tadgh Crowley says there may be a delay with GP’s returning their reimbursement claims as practices are generally very busy at this time but it wouldn’t account for the numbers that are missing.

Earlier, the head of the HSE insisted that no flu vaccines sent out to GPs and pharmacists have gone missing.

1.3 million doses of the jab have been distributed so far, but the HSE executive wrote to GPs on Monday to say reimbursement claims have only been made for 700,000.

Speaking earlier on KCLR Live, Dr Tadgh Crowley thinks there is more to this story, “I’m wondering is it a little bit of a smoke screen that we don’t have enough of the vaccine coming into the country, we knew that and we knew that gradually over time that would happen so I think there is a bit more behind the story, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense at the moment with what they are saying.”

“500,000 vaccines unaccounted for, that seems like an awful lot. I suspect if there were 50,000 or 60,000 that hadn’t been returned or claimed yet. I’d like to hear more about that storey and I think there will be more coming out in the coming weeks,” he added