Local doctor says lack of GPs to worsen unless serious action is taken

The lack of GPs is only going to get worse unless serious action is taken.

So says Kilkenny-based GP, Tadhg Crowley.

A survey in the Sunday Independent found almost all the clinics they contacted in both Kilkenny and Carlow said they could no longer take on new patients.

People are often travelling long distances from other counties just to visit a doctor.

Dr Crowley has told KCLR News that lots of graduates are not going in to general practice and those who are are emigrating.