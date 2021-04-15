Local GP urges all aged 69 in Carlow and Kilkenny to sign up today for a Covid-19 vaccine

People aged 69 will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine from today.

A new portal goes live from 10am, with appointments bookable both online (you’ll find that here) and by phone.

It’ll initially be available to those aged 69, before opening to those aged 65-68 over the coming days.

Meanwhile, government insists its target of offering a first dose to 80% of adults by the end of June remains on track, despite recent issues with Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says anyone aged 69 who is looking to register for a vaccine today must follow 39 steps on the website.

While on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening, Dr Jonathan Jacob from the Tyndall Clinic in Carlow urged those eligible to sign up – listen back here:

