The 78th Cannes Film Festival is continuing in the southern French city this evening, with a Kilkenny-based group up for a major award.

Young Irish Filmmakers, based in Kilkenny, are nominated in the Social and Economic Impact category, for their work to promote the film industry in Ireland.

It has been a successful festival for local filmmakers, with Kilkenny-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon screening their new film “Julian” yesterday.

Young Irish Filmmaker’s trip has been funded by Kilkenny County Council, and speaking to KCLR News, Director at Young Irish Filmmakers Garry McHugh expressed his gratitude for their support.

He also noted that they will be facing some stiff international competition in the category tonight.

“We’re actually up against some of the biggest names in the world, we’re up against ‘Blood Legacy’, which is a Netflix series, we’re up against ‘Walking Dead: Daryll Dixon’ season three, there’s a US contingent, and these are all industry greats.”

He concluded by stating that “We’re proudly supporting Young Irish Filmmakers, and Kilkenny in this competition.”

The awards announcement will be made tonight.