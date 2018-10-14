Local homeless centre hoping for good turnout for major fundraising concert in Kilkenny
Statutory funding is great but it doesn’t go far enough.

So says the chairperson of the Good Shepherd homeless centre in Kilkenny.

They’re holding a major fundraising concert this evening.

The Good Shepherd Choir will be performing alongside Father Ray Kelly in St Canice’s Cathedral.

Chairperson Liam King says they’re hoping they’ll be able to get a full house.

The Good Shepherd centre is in the process of building an acquiring houses around the city to accommodate the growing numbers of people and families coming to them.

