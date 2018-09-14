Local man among those evacuated in the Carolinas due to Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence edges towards the coasts of North and South Carolina, a Kilkenny man living in its path says he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return to his home.

Matthew Loughnane who’s originally from just outside Kilkenny City is living with his family in North Carolina.

They’ve evacuated their home and have moved more inland to Charlotte whey they are staying in a hotel.

Speaking to KCLR, Matthew says there’s a lot of uncertainty.