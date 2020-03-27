Local man charged with murder of Anne Butler

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court after the discovery of the body of a local woman in Kilkenny City this week.

Trevor Rowe, with an address at Abbey St., Kilkenny, has been charged with murder.

He’s been remanded in custody to appear again in Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

The body of Anne Butler was found in a house on Maudlin St on Wednesday evening.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

Kilkenny Gardai have been carrying out searches at a number of locations around the city in connnection with the murder for the past two days.