Sinn Féin MEP Kathleen Funchion says “no child should grow up in poverty in 2025”, as she calls for a stronger European Child Guarantee.

Speaking at her first meeting as part of an EU working group on child poverty, the Ireland South MEP urged that disadvantaged children must be prioritised.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ireland’s child poverty rate remains just above the EU average, Ms Funchion says all political groups must now work together to ensure that every child, regardless of background, is heard and supported.

“We have made some steps, and I think they are important to acknowledge, the free school meals programme for children in primary schools certainly was a good step forward by the government, and also rolling out the schoolbooks, but when you look at children’s disability services, we have far, far more to do.”

“We see regularly children trying to access appointments, trying to access services, and also then access school places and transport to school, so there’s a huge amount more that needs to be done in that sector.”