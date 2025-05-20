A local MEP has called for a rent cap, and a ban on rent increases, in response to the news that rent rates have spiked by 10.2% in Kilkenny in the last year.

The average rent in Kilkenny now sits at €1,675 per month, according to a daft.ie report revealed yesterday.

Speaking to KCLR News, Ireland South MEP from Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion said that rent control measures have worked in other parts of the world.

“I mean, people sometimes say rent controls don’t work, I always point to the fact that in New York City, one of the most capitalist cities in the world, you have rent control, and actually this week, one of the things that I’m trying to do in terms of looking at solutions and in terms of looking at potential solutions, because I do think that its encumbent upon all politicians to look for solutions, is I’m holding a conference in the European Parliament this Wednesday in relation to housing, and looking at other countries as well, and looking at some of the solutions that they’ve come up with.”