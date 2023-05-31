Local Minister Malcolm Noonan urged to end hare coursing

The local Green Minister is being urged to end hare coursing in Ireland.

The Irish Council Against Blood Sports is calling on Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan to simply refuse to grant a licence for the new season of coursing.

They say a RED C opinion poll found 77 percent of people in Ireland want it banned with just 9% disagreeing.

Speaking on The Way It Is, spokesperson Aideen Yourell made this appeal to the minister:

“We’re appealing to Malcolm Noonan because he is the Minister with the responsibility for this, not to give a license for the upcoming season, because our hares are in decline. We have a biodiversity crisis that’s acknowledged by everybody.”