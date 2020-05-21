Gold Medal Kids
Local nursing home recovering after being ‘hit hard’ by Covid-19 outbreak

Director of Nursing at St Colomba's Hospital Georgina Bassett says it's been a difficult few weeks

Avatar Domhnall Doyle 21/05/2020

A local nursing home was ”hit hard” by the coronavirus.

That’s according to Director of Nursing at St Colomba’s Hospital  who says there’s no practice run for a pandemic.

The public nursing home in Thomastown recently had an outbreak of Covid-19 among its 88 residents.

Georgina Bassett has been telling The Way It Is that it’s been a difficult few weeks.

