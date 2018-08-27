Local opinion on Papal visit divided locally

A Carlow Magdalene survivor says Pope Francis should have known about the launderies.

Maureen Sullivan was not among those who met with the Pontiff on his Dublin visit at the weekend but she has spoken to those that did.

And she says she was shocked to learn of his surprise on being told about institutions like the mother and baby homes.

Speaking to KCLR news Maureen says she finds that hard to comprehend.

Meanwhile, half a million people had been expected at the Papal mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park yesterday. But it’s estimated that less than half that amount turned up to see Pope Francis.

Two young people from Kilkenny however were there and told KCLR Live this morning that it was special to see the leader of the Catholic church so close, adding it was an historic event with a level of energy that was “unreal”.