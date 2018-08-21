Local outlets in the running for national accolades

A host of local businesses will find out later today if they’re been successful at the Irish Cafe Awards.

Among those to top the title category for the South East are the Lazy River Cafe in Graiguecullen with Kilkenny’s Mocha Vintage Tea Rooms, Cathedral Cafe & The Fig Tree also in the running.

The Customers Most Wanted Cafe of the Year includes Carlow’s BeaNice Cafe, the Tea Rooms at Duckett’s Grove, Cafe De Mode in Ballon, the Mullichain Cafe in St Mullins & the Blackberry Cafe in Thomastown.

Carlow’s also in the running for Barista Team of the Year with Quigley’s Cafe, Bakery & Deli & the Neighbourhood Espresso Workshop’s made both Best Coffee Served & Best Community Cafe sections. While the Most Welcoming Cafe of the Year nods include Kilkenny’s Orange Cafe.

Winners will be announced later today at Dublin’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.