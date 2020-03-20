Local Post Offices opening early to allow elderly and vulnerable customers to collect their social welfare payments

Local Post offices across Carlow and Kilkenny are opening early this morning to allow elderly and vulnerable customers to collect their social welfare payments.

An Post has announced it’s increasing it’s social distancing efforts to keep people safe.

And from next week welfare benefit payments in post offices will be brought forward and paid on a double (two-week) basis to reduce the need for customers to leave home during the COVID-19 crisis.

This will enable customers or those nominated to collect payments on their behalf to maintain social distancing and plan shopping and household budgeting over a two-week period.