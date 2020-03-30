Local postmen & women to check in with older and vulnerable people along their routes from today

Local Postmen and women will kick off an initiative today that will see them ‘check-in’ with any older or vulnerable people along their routes.

The community support action plan means delivery staff with An Post will ensure to call to see if people staying at home need their assistance in any way.

A free mails and parcels pick up service will also be offered for these same housebound customers while a newspaper-ordering and delivery service for all customers is being set up in conjunction with national and local newspaper groups.