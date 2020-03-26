Local Principal calls for phone companies to give students unlimited data during Coronavirus crisis

There are calls on phone companies to provide unlimited data for school children during the coronavirus crisis.

Many secondary school students are using their phones to log into online classes which takes up a lot of data.

Deputy Principal in Presentation De La Salle In Bagnelstown John Cullinane, says it should be made free for the time being.

He said “A lot of teachers are doing online classes over the last number of days, they’re uploading videos and as we know they are very heavy data usage ways of communicating and a lot of student we know anecdotally are using mobile phones”.

He added “For lost of reasons, we have situations where many parents are working from home and they’re just not able to give students access to laptops for large parts of the day”.