Local principal says people don’t realise how big an effect the hot meals in schools will have when it’s rolled out to all in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

A local primary principal says people don’t realise how big an effect it will have when every child gets hots meals in schools.

Social Protection Minister Minister Heather Humphreys has announced a landmark plan to have the programme rolled out in every Irish Primary School by the end of the decade.

The programme currently benefits more than 90,000 children at Déis Schools.

Simon Lewis’s Carlow Educate Together is already providing meals for their students and says the impact is incredible.

He’s told our Sue Nunn that some local students are going without hot food at home.

