A number of our local representatives have been awarded new roles within the government and have received recognition for their efforts.

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has been nominated in the category of Best Newcomer at the upcoming prestigious European Parliament Awards.

The awards serve as a recognition and celebration of the hard work and policy accomplishments of MEPs, honouring their outstanding achievements throughout the year.

Meanwhile, local TD Peter Chap Cleere is now the Fianna Fáil Spokesperson for Agriculture. Catherine Callaghan has been appointed to a Dáil committee for Defence, National Security, Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration.