Local resident receives €1.5million with apology from HSE and St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

The HSE and St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny have apologised to a man whose cancer was undiagnosed for seven years.

It’s after High Court action in the case was settled yesterday for more than €1.5 million for the man who lives with his family in Kilkenny.

A spokesperson for the HSE has told KCLR News that a statement read in court was as follows:

“On behalf of the HSE and St Luke’s General Hospital, we would like to express an unreserved apology to you and your family for the failings in care.

We deeply regret the failings and acknowledge the distress these failings have caused you and your family”.