A number of road closures will be in operation between 8am and 7.30pm today, Sunday 6th July to facilitate the Raven’s Rock Rally ’25.

Local diversions will be in place through marshalling and signage.

These road closures will be manned by rally stewards from Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club, who will facilitate traffic movements and local access in the area of the road closures.

There will be three stages as follows.

Stage 1

L7412, L3403, L3402, L3401, L7430, L7431, L7433, L7434 from Clonassy to Aglish North (via Ballydaw, Dangan, Ullid, Rathcurby, Newtown and Ballinearla)

Stage 2

L8267, L10363, L1036, L5115, L7548, L5113 from Lismateige to Listrolin (via Harristown, Milltown and Garrygaug)

Stage 3

L7453, L7455, L7456, L7457, L3416, L7458, L3408, L7465, L3406, L7466, L7467 from Glendonnell to Atateemore or Blackneys (via Ballynakill, Carrickinnane, Farnogue West, Ballyhomuck, Rathnasmolagh, Fahy, Gaulstown, Charlestown, Tinvaucoosh and Nicholastown)

Road users are advised to exercise caution and pay attention to signage.