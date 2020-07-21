Local Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion calling for clarity on adult disability services

A local TD is calling on the government to provide urgent clarity for adult disability service users and their families.

It comes after it was revealed that some services may not resume until 2021.

Sinn Fein’s Kathleen Funchion says adult day care services have been suspended since March leaving many without any proper supports for four months.

During a sitting of the Dails special Covid-19 committee, which the local deputy is a member of, it was revealed that some services may not resume until next years which the deputy says is entirely unacceptable.

The Sinn Fein deputy says there is no timeline for when these services will resume:

“Anecdotally what’s been told to some people is that it may actually be December or January before they open now, obviously since they’ve been closed since March there’s been zero support or help for people with disabilities and their families” she said.

“Myself and a group of Sinn Fein TD’s this week are trying to have it raised in the Dail under the topical issues just to try and get a definite and clear answer from the Minister and also to get the message across that it’s not acceptable that it would be December or January”.